Metro Detroit weather forecast: Near 90s again with another Air Quality Alert

DETROIT - It will be just a little bit cooler today but still very warm and muggy.

Morning temps are in the 60s and 70s again with a little haze and patchy fog around Metro Detroit as you head out. No big problems today. We have another Air Quality Alert or Ozone Action Day due to the heat and stagnant air, making it rough on those with heart and respiratory conditions. Keep an eye on your neighbors.

Mostly cloudy early becoming mostly sunny and warm with highs near 90 degrees and muggy still. Tropical moisture arrives overnight increasing our humidity big time and bringing some scattered, light showers.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday starts with scattered rain and thunderstorms during the morning hours. Some storms could produce plenty of lightning and damaging winds. We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The heavier and steady rains move in through the afternoon and evening with a few stronger storms possible again in the afternoon. Highs will hit the low 80s, but cooler during those showers with humidity on high.

Rest of the week forecast

Thursday will be wet at times with the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto (now a Depression) leaving us slowly through the day. Keep the umbrella handy as showers will be coming and going. Friday is a close call with a pretty good chance for rain, and thundershowers are possible after 2 or 3 p.m. as highs may struggle to get out of the 70s.

We get Spring back this weekend with 60s and 70s and pleasant conditions. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

