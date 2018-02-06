Metro Detroit weather forecast: Next batch of snow is on the way

Monday night’s snow dropped pretty much what we expected…around two inches near the state line, closer to an inch for the central part of the area, and between one-half and one inch farther north. Tonight’s snow will be more robust, and will have a more dramatic impact on the morning rush hour.

Steady snow should begin around 3:00 a.m., continue through the Wednesday morning rush hour, and then taper off mid-morning. Total snow through this time looks to be two-to-three inches, with the lightest amounts to the far north, and the heaviest amounts across our southern sections…possibly even approaching four inches in the far southeast if some of the heavier snow bands that will be mostly south of the state line migrate a little farther north. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 3:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Here is the Local4Casters’ forecast for tonight’s snow:

Since the timing and amount of snow will slow the Wednesday morning rush hour to a grind, we’ll call this a nuisance snow on our Snow Meter. Fortunately cold temperatures mean that this will be another fluffy, easy to shovel snow.

After a dry spell, scattered snow showers will develop Wednesday afternoon, which could give some of us an additional few tenths of an inch. Overnight lows tonight will initially drop into the mid teens (-9 degrees Celcius), and rise to a high in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday. Wind will be light tonight, and eventually blow from the northeast. That northeast wind Wednesday morning will swing around to the northwest, and blow at 7 to 12 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will dominate Wednesday night, with lows around 9 degrees (-13 degrees Celsius), but colder in rural locations.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy Thursday night, with a chance of snow developing, late. Yes, the Friday morning rush hour could be messed up if this snow begins early enough. Lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Snow is likely on Friday as we’ll reside very close to the zone dividing colder air to the north and warmer air to the south. This east-west temperature gradient is called a baroclinic zone, and it’s little ripples along the boundary dividing the two air masses that cause areas of precipitation. Today’s models suggest that one of these ripples will stretch a stripe of snow east-west across our area. It’s impossible to say exactly how much snow we’ll get, but this is looking like our biggest accumulation of this series of snowfalls this week due to the long duration nature of this snow. Naturally, the Local4Casters will keep you updated through the week. Highs Friday in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Snow will (hopefully) taper off Friday night, with lows in the low teens (-12 degrees Celsius).

Another batch of snow…probably lighter…may move in Saturday afternoon and continue into Saturday night. Highs Saturday in the mid 20s (--3 degrees Celsius).

Yet another batch of snow is possible on Sunday, with highs in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Reason for Optimism

I realize that this forecast is a tough pill to swallow for those of you who don’t like winter. But here’s some good news: over the past week, our daily average high and low have gone up a degree each. This means that we’ve turned the corner statistically from the depths of winter and are now making progress toward spring. Furthermore, by next week, our sunset will be after 6:00 p.m.….we’re getting more and more daylight!

