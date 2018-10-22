Metro Detroit weather forecast: Next cold front on the way

DETROIT - Sunday’s cloud cover hung tough until winds shifted to southwest, which began the erosion process during the overnight hours. Expect a mostly sunny Monday with patches of cirrus clouds passing through from time to time. Temperatures will moderate into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), which will certainly feel a lot better than it did on Sunday. It will become breezy, though, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph by this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:54 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:41 p.m.

Mostly clear skies tonight will become partly cloudy as our next cold front crosses the area. The atmosphere is very, very dry aloft, so this front will come through dry. But what it will do is bring in a colder air mass that will simply reinforce the cooler temperature regime we’ve been in for the past week-and-a-half. However, since the front doesn’t come through until later at night, lows will only drop to around 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). Southwest to west wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday forecast

Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday as lake effect clouds increase in the northwest flow behind the cold front. While it’s technically possible that a few afternoon sprinkles or isolated brief, light showers could develop, most of us should have a dry day. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be breezy.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Rest of the week forecast

Mostly sunny both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

The weather pattern becomes rather convoluted as we end the work week and head into the weekend. At this point, it appears that we’ll be mostly cloudy, but dry on Friday and Saturday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Rain then develops Saturday night into Sunday.

