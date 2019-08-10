Metro Detroit weather forecast: Nice -- But how long will it last?

DETROIT - What a day it has been! Warm (but not too warm) temperatures, combined with light wind and low humidity has made this about as perfect a summer weekend day as we can ask for.

The quiet weather continues into the overnight hours, with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy later at night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island closer to Detroit, and upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) in more rural areas. Unfortunately, there won’t be any wind coming in the windows tonight while we sleep. But at least the evening will be nice -- perfect if you’re heading to the Tigers game, or to family celebrations to begin the Muslim holy day of Eid al-Adha. If you are observing, I wish you a meaningful and joyous holiday!

Sunday won’t be as pretty a day, but it still won’t be bad. Skies may still be mostly cloudy during the morning, but I think we’ll see at least partial sunshine during the afternoon. Highs back in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) with the humidity still kept in check means that it should be another pleasant day. A south-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will develop.

Sunday’s sunrise is at 6:36 a.m., and Sunday’s sunset is at 8:40 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a few very light showers possible. You’ll notice lows in the mid 60s as the humidity starts creeping back into the area.

Mostly cloudy on Monday with a scattered shower possible. Humid highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Monday night is the big focus in this forecast, as a complex of storms will be headed in this general direction. Depending upon how deep into that steamy air mass we get, severe storms are a possibility -- but it appears that the biggest risk is farther south toward the state line. The most concerning threat is the potential for flooding rains. Computer models are projecting a narrow stripe of heavy downpours extending from west to east. There is the potential for two inches or more of rain, but not all of us will get that, as rain amounts will drop off dramatically north of that stripe with the heaviest totals. It’ll be another day or so before I start getting more confident where that band will set up, and I’ll keep you posted all weekend long on Local 4 News.

The storms will likely end Tuesday morning and, aside from some scattered showers on Wednesday, the remainder of the week into next weekend looks terrific.

