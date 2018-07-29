Metro Detroit weather forecast: Nice Sunday, rain chances return Monday

DETROIT - The first half of our weekend was very, very pleasant, with only a very small fraction of us receiving a pop-up afternoon shower. And our Sunday is looking much the same, so get out and enjoy!

We’ll start our day with mostly sunny skies, then you’ll notice fair weather cumulus clouds popping up by late morning, creating a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon. Like Saturday, a few of us could pick up a brief afternoon shower, but most of us will remain dry. If you have outdoor plans this afternoon, just check the awesome radar page on the FREE Local4Casters app to stay ahead of the weather. Highs should reach the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius) in most areas, with a light and variable wind.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:23 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:56 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear tonight, with lows in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Monday forecast

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Monday, with some showers possible by late in the day. Some computer models try to bring in the rain much, much earlier, but we disagree with those models and are basing our forecast on a greater consensus of models that hold off any shower chance until late. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Showers are possible Monday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday and Wednesday forecast

Our best chance for any much-needed meaningful rain comes on Tuesday, and hopefully we get that rain since some of us are now in moderate drought, with the entire area being classified as at least abnormally dry. Highs Tuesday in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Rain chances continue Tuesday night into Wednesday, with lows Tuesday night in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius), and highs Wednesday near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Rest of the week forecast

A weak cold front crosses the area on Thursday (some models hold it off until Friday), with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

As long as the Thursday cold front comes through as we expect, we should have a dry period from Friday through Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 80s on Friday (28 to 29 degrees Celsius), in the mid 80s on Saturday (30 degrees Celsius), and in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Overnight lows become muggier again, generally in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

