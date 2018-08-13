Metro Detroit weather forecast: No rain, but lots of heat and humidity

DETROIT - Patchy fog to start your Monday across Metro Detroit, and that will be thicker in rural areas through 8 or 9 a.m. Otherwise, look for mostly clear skies as you head out into temps in the upper 50s north to low and mid 60s a little closer to the city.

Clear skies stay with us for most of the day, but the humidity and heat are heading up which means sunny skies will become at least partly cloudy through the afternoon as clouds pop with our warming. No showers in the forecast today, although models show a few random showers over southern Ontario late this afternoon. Highs will hit the mid 80s with humidity adding a degree or two to the ‘feels like’ temps. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen if you’re out all day.

Tuesday forecast

Skies should be even brighter tomorrow, becoming clear for most of the day Tuesday around Metro Detroit. Lows in the low to mid 60s will rebound into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees tomorrow. The heat index could easily get into the low 90s as the humidity continues to rise during the day. We should be very stable with no rain, although rain will be on the way midweek.

Rest of the week forecast

It looks like Wednesday starts off dry, but showers and storms will be moving in. Look for scattered afternoon showers and storms Wednesday marching in from the south southwest. Highs will be in the mid 80s as a cool front slowly moves through SE lower Michigan all day and we have another storm maker moving in right behind it.

That next system extends our shower and storm chances into Thursday, which could be the wettest day of the week. A few looming showers Friday should clear out late setting us up for a nice looking weekend ahead. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



