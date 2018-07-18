Metro Detroit weather forecast: One more bright, warm day with low humidity

DETROIT - I think we could all use more days like Wednesday in our lives, but the bright, warm days with low humidity will come to an end after Thursday.

On Wednesday night, expect clear skies and another cool start to the morning. Overnight lows will be in the 50s in most spots, with temperatures around 60 degrees in much of our Metro Zone.

Thursday's highs will be nearly identical to Wednesday's finish in the low to mid-80s. Humidity will remain low with plenty of sunshine, but the breeze will switch to the southeast as high pressure begins its exit.

Humidity will return Friday, along with likely shots at rain. A slow-moving and moisture-laden low pressure center will saunter into our neighborhood. This will give many of us some much-needed rainfall, but could also spoil a lot of outdoor summer plans for the weekend. Highs Friday will still hit the low and mid-80s.

Weekend temperatures will be slightly cooler, barely touching 80 degrees in the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday.

What looked like a fairly wet weekend now appears to feature at least some breaks in the drops, but the data is all over the map (pun intended) as to when those breaks will occur. So in short, there is more uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Although it's safe to say many of us will see measurable rain at some point on both Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday being the more likely shot.

Temperatures will warm up a bit early next week, with rain chances possibly lingering into Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.