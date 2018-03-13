Metro Detroit weather forecast: One more round of snow squalls

Heavy snow squalls have plagued the eastern Thumb all day, which is why the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for that area until 8:00 p.m. For the rest of us, snow shower activity should increase this afternoon as the relatively stronger March sun (even through the clouds) destabilizes the atmosphere.

A few heavier snow squalls are possible, so be aware of this if you’ll be out driving this afternoon, especially on freeways where speeds are significantly higher (we don’t want any repeats of last week’s fifty-plus vehicle pile-up on I-94 near Grass Lake).

Snow should diminish through the evening and, by midnight, most of it should be gone. Lows tonight will drop well down into the 20s, and even into the teens in the typically colder, rural locations (-7 to -8 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph will add some bite to that cold when you head out to work or school Wednesday morning.

Partly cloudy skies first thing Wednesday will become mostly sunny for the midday period, before becoming partly cloudy again by late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). West-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Remember that Wednesday is Pi Day (or Tau Beta Pi Day for those of us elected to Tau Beta Pi, the National Engineering Honor Society). The date is 3/14, and the number Pi starts with 3.14, which is why it’s Pi Day. The time to celebrate is 1:59 p.m., because 3/14, 1:59 represents the first six digits in Pi…3.14159! How do you celebrate? With pie, of course!

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:47 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 7:39 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with some flurries or a few light snow showers possible. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Gradual clearing Thursday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

The rest of this forecast is bone dry, as the computer models are now even trending southward with the rain chance we had early next week. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday through Sunday, with highs creeping upward into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) on Friday, the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies continue next Monday through perhaps as far as Thursday. Highs, however, should drop from the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) on Monday into the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) the next few days. So, it’ll be cooler than average when the Vernal Equinox (start of astronomical spring) occurs at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

With a week of dry weather on the way, which is very unusual around here in late winter / early spring, we’ll have to issue a Car Wash Alert Day. We all know it stinks to wash our cars in the winter, only to have it snow a couple of days later. This coming week offers us the chance to get some value out of that car wash!

