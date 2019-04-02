Metro Detroit weather forecast: Opening Day will be close call

DETROIT - Filtered sunshine has arrived as expected, with breezy highs expected to reach the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

However, south winds at 10 to 20 mph will keep things cooler for those of you north of and near the big lakes on the east side.

Today’s sunrise was at 7:15 a.m., and today’s sunset achieves what we consider to be an astronomical milestone as we progress through spring: the sun finally sets at 8:00 p.m.

Mostly cloudy initially tonight with a small chance for a brief, light shower, followed by clearing skies. Lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Wednesday…this will be our best weather day of the work week. Highs in the mid to upper 50s will feel pretty nice, although it’ll still be breezy.

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Opening Day on Thursday

New computer model data just in suggests about as razor thin a margin of error for our Opening Day weather as you can get. It appears that the game will (barely) be dry, with either rain or wet snow moving in just after the game. This is going to be a very, very close call.

It could even be a scenario where it’s wet in our South Zone but dry in Detroit. Regardless, it’s going to be a cold day at the ballpark, with highs only reaching the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Rain and wet snow chances do increase Thursday late afternoon and evening, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Rain and wet snow may extend into early Friday morning, but should end by afternoon (IF Opening Day is rained or snowed out, then the game would be played Friday afternoon). Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Forecast Changes

Saturday now looks to be the better of the two weekend days, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night…our date night plans look fine, weather-wise, with lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Sunday gets more uncertain now, as some models hold off rain chances until mid to late afternoon, while others bring the rain in much earlier. Stay tuned on this. Highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).



