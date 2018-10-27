Metro Detroit weather forecast: Overcast skies, wet and chilly Saturday

DETROIT - The final full weekend of October 2018, before Halloween, will be dank and chilly. Sunshine is around the corner with only a modest rise in temps by the holiday.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning will be gray, chilly and damp. Light to moderate rain will overtake the area by dawn. Drivers must be careful on wet roads, especially with freshly fallen leaves. Rain and leaf debris are a dangerous combination because it increases the slipperiness and the likeliness of vehicles skidding during sudden stops. Temps start in the low 40s.

Sunrise is at 8 a.m.

The Eastern Michigan University college football game against Army in Ypsilanti and Michigan State University's grid iron game against Purdue begin at noon. Fans of both games will need their green ponchos with layers underneath to remain warm and dry. Highs in Motown and the rest of Southeast Michigan will only be in the mid to upper 40s; 10 degrees or more below average.

Saturday evening will remain wet and chilly. Anyone going out to dinner or to activities like the Detroit Pistons basketball game against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. must be wary of ponding on roadways. Temps will be in the low and mid 40s.

Sunset is at 6:33 p.m.

Saturday night will be damp and chilly. Overnight lows will be near 40 degrees, which is above freezing. Therefore, there is no threat of icy conditions anywhere in the region.

Sunday forecast

More of the same rainy, chilly conditions. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 40s. The Detroit Lions play the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Tailgaters and spectator will need their umbrellas and rain gear to remain dry.

Next week's forecast

Sunshine returns next week. The last few days of October 2018 will be partly to mostly sunny. It will be cool by day with temps in the middle 50s and chilly at night with lows in the 30s.

Happy Halloween, Wednesday! Halloween late afternoon and evening will be chilly but dry for trick-or-treaters. Temps will be in the 40s and most neighborhoods. Children should wear a couple layers underneath their costumes, including a scarf, hat and gloves, to be warm.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.