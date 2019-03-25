Metro Detroit weather forecast: Overnight lows in the 20s

Andrew Humphrey takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast on March 25, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Happy Monday, Motown!

After a sun filled afternoon, Monday evening will be chilly with clear skies. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Monday night becomes cold again under fair skies. Grab an extra blanket as overnight lows sink to the lower mid 20s.

Tuesday will be sunny and not as chilly. Highs will be near 45°. Wednesday will be milder with more sunshine. Afternoon temps will be near 50°F.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with daytime temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°F. There is a chance of late day showers.

Friday has a chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s.

