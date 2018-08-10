Metro Detroit weather forecast: Partly sunny Friday with some humidity

DETROIT - We are hanging on to the muggy air and you can feel it out there this morning.

Friday morning lows are in the 60s to low 70s as you head out and about under partly clear skies and dry roads. We may get a little patchy fog or haze as the sun comes up after 6 a.m. A cool front has moved south near the Ohio Border and it will slowly move south allowing shower chances near the border this morning and possibly this afternoon.

Most of you will see partly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday around Metro Detroit with highs heading into the low and mid 80s feeling a few degrees warmer as we hang onto the humidity with winds NE 5-10 mph.

Weekend weather

Weekend showers chances are weak but some model data suggests a possible lake breeze shower or two Saturday in our North Zone and in areas closer to the big lakes on the east side. We don’t expect more than a few random afternoon showers tomorrow, so don’t cancel your plans. We should see another partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s and slightly less humidity.

Sunday looks very similar with a little more sun perhaps and a slight chance for a few afternoon showers. Highs should hit the low to mid 80s and the chance for showers would only come if we see a little Atlantic moisture wrapping around a storm center over parts of Ontario this weekend. Most of the day and most of the weekend will be on the dry side and very nice.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app. We do have a slight chance for showers Monday but the models show less activity today compared to the last few days.

Looking ahead, Wednesday could be the wettest day next week with showers and storms moving in through the afternoon or evening.

