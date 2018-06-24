Metro Detroit weather forecast: Perfect for the Fireworks! But…major heat wave on the horizon

DETROIT - It’s a muggy start to our Sunday, and that humidity will contribute to the atmosphere’s instability today which, combined with an approaching upper level disturbance from the west and a cold front from the north, means that scattered showers and possible thunderstorms could occur at just about any time.

However, like Saturday, there will be dry periods today, so if you have some yard work to do just check the radar on our free Local4Casters app for those breaks in the weather you can take advantage of.

Highs should reach the mid to upper 70s (25 degrees Celsius), light southwest winds shifting to the north during the day and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. That wind has already shifted in the Thumb, so the direction coming off of Lake Huron will keep some of us there only in the upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius) for highs. The onshore wind will also create big waves coming in toward shore, so the National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards alert for Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties today.

After the last of any early evening showers move out, skies will become mostly clear overnight, with cooler lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), and perhaps only near 50 (10 degrees Celsius) in parts of the Thumb.

Ford fireworks forecast

We couldn’t ask for better weather for the Ford Fireworks. Well, you can always ask, but it won’t get you anywhere because we meteorologists are only in sales…we can only tell you about the weather. We definitely are not the managers.

But the manager cooked up a pretty good day for us on Monday, with mostly sunny skies if you’re heading downtown early to stake out your spot to watch. Highs should be very comfortable…in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) with just a very light breeze. Clear skies and light wind continue into the evening, as temperatures fall into the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius) by 11:00 p.m. Some of you may want to bring a light sweater just in case that’s a little chilly for you.

Naturally, if you don’t want to worry about the weather and traffic getting downtown, Local 4 is your exclusive home for live start-to-finish coverage, starting at 8:00 p.m.!

Tuesday, Wednesday forecast

Tuesday will start mostly sunny, then clouds will increase during the afternoon with a shower or thunderstorm possible by late afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday, with muggy lows Tuesday night in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), and highs Wednesday in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Heat wave

After our midweek weather system moves out, the jet stream will rocket far to our north, allowing a massive surge of hot and humid into the Great Lakes region. We’ll be mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s (32 degrees Celsius).

A scattered thunderstorm is possible on Friday, as highs soar into the low to mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Right now, next weekend looks mostly dry, but oppressively hot and humid, with highs in the mid 90s (35 degrees Celsius).

The heat index Friday through Sunday should be near or over 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius). And adding to the misery…especially for those without air conditioning…is that overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius), so don’t expect any relief at night.

