Metro Detroit weather forecast: Pleasant Thursday, chance of rain Friday

Other than a few wispy high clouds, tons of sunshine around Metro Detroit as we keep the humidity down and reach high temperatures between 75-80°F this afternoon.

There is nothing, weather-wise, to get in your way today so get out there and enjoy a classic end of summer Thursday all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Friday starts a few degrees warmer as a wave of clouds moves over the area tomorrow morning. But, it's still pleasant in the 60s as you head out and about tomorrow morning. We will get back in the upper 70s to low 80s tomorrow with a balance of sun and clouds, and it will be a bit more humid tomorrow. Just a bit.

Computer model data has been going back and forth with showers moving in late tomorrow. The midday model data brings a few scattered rain and thundershowers into Metro Detroit after 6 p.m. This could be an issue for the start of some local High School Football Games, but those showers should fade by 8 p.m., and there's a chance we see next to nothing tomorrow evening. Stay tuned.

The weekend starts as the last weekend of summer should -- with highs in the low to mid 80s, and it will be a bit muggy making it feel closer to 90°F. We will see periods of hot, hazy, and humid sunshine along with a few clouds moving in ahead of our next game changer. But the first half of the weekend is dry. Get ready for a soaker of a Sunday as showers and storms roll in during the mid to late morning and should be at least on and during the day and that will keep highs in the 70s. A few showers may linger into Monday which is the first day of Fall.

The Autumnal Equinox or start of Fall occurs at 3:50 a.m. Monday! Conditions do cool down next week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s and 70s.

