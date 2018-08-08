Metro Detroit weather forecast: Potential flooding rains north

DETROIT - The overnight rain scenario played out pretty much as expected, with rain and a few thunderstorms (not severe) dropping a lot of rain across the northwestern part of our area.

Specifically, a stripe of 1” to 3” rain has fallen across central Ingham County into northwest Livingston County. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for this area until 8:30 a.m.

Once this big batch of rain moves out, the rest of the day will be characterized by scattered showers, and some possible additional scattered thunderstorms this afternoon as partial sunshine warms us into the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius). Wind will blow predominately from the southwest, but at only 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:33 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:44 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear tonight, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius). Very light west wind.

Thursday forecast

We’ll start our Thursday with some sunshine, but just when you thought it was safe to come out of the house, another cold front approaches during the afternoon and brings more scattered thunderstorms with it. We do not expect any severe weather. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Friday forecast

Partly cloudy on Friday, and we’ve now pulled the rain chances out of the forecast for this day. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

If you’ve been following our articles this week, you know what a challenge the weekend forecast has become. Basically, an upper level disturbance moving southeast out of Canada will drop down across the state and, by Sunday or Monday, will form a cut-off low pressure area aloft. Basically, these upper level lows are cut off from the main jet stream steering currents, which means they are very slow movers.

While the models are notoriously bad far in advance in trying to predict where these upper lows form, there is some suggestion early this morning that it will form just southeast of us perhaps sometime on Sunday. So, at this point we will keep the forecast cautiously dry on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Saturday night should be dry as well, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Sunday and Monday bring at least a chance of showers, based of course upon exactly where that upper low eventually forms. We are not expecting rained out days -- perhaps partly cloudy and dry mornings, with showers popping up in the afternoons. But the details are still pretty fuzzy at this point, so please bear with us while we figure this all out over the next day or two. Highs should remain stable in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.