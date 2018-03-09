Metro Detroit weather forecast: Quieting down just in time for the weekend

What a week it’s been. The slow-moving, meandering upper level low pressure area with little disturbances rotating around it affected us for three days, with parts of the area receiving upwards of ten inches of total snow, while other parts of our area received virtually nothing.

No computer model really ended up having a good grasp on those disturbances, making it a most challenging week for us meteorologists, because each disturbance generated a batch of snow. Exactly where they tracked is where each particular snowfall fell. Today, we can say “good riddance,” “au revoir,” “hasta la vista, baby” and whatever else you want to utter, as the low has finally drifted east. Yes, we still had snow showers during the day today, but those will steadily diminish this evening, with skies then becoming mostly clear overnight. The clear skies, combined with light wind and fresh snow cover means that this will be a good night for radiational cooling, which enhances our nighttime temperature drop. Those in our Urban Heat Island near Detroit should have lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius), with suburban locations falling into the mid to upper teens (-8 to -9 degrees Celsius). West wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly sunny to start our Saturday, with skies becoming partly cloudy by midday. An afternoon flurry is not out of the question. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius). West-northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies become mostly clear Saturday night, and it’ll be another cold one, with identical temperatures to what we had Friday night.

**Don’t forget to set your clocks FORWARD one hour before you go to bed Saturday night, as we return to Daylight Saving Time. And by the way, it’s “Saving,” not “Savings” time, as a lot of people say. Feel free to correct anybody you hear say it wrong! Saturday’s sunrise is at 6:54 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 6:34 p.m. These times will be an hour later on Sunday.

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Both Monday and Tuesday look to start partly cloudy, with more clouds and snow showers possible in the afternoons as a couple of upper level disturbances cross southern Michigan. At this point, it doesn’t appear that they’ll kick up too much of a fuss but, as we saw with these disturbances this past week, we can’t ignore them, either. The Local4Casters will monitor them closely through the weekend. Highs on Monday continue below average, in the upper 30s (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), and then drop into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday.

We then get into a nice stretch of weather, with mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday, with highs warming from near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, to the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and into the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) on Friday!

The milder weather continues into the upcoming weekend, but it looks as if we’ll see rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Remember that this is a week from now, so the details still need to be worked out.

