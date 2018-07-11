Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain chances remain low through weekend

DETROIT - Low humidity feels comfortable but the grass would like a bit more moisture. Unfortunately there's not much in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Tonight, skies will be mainly clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Humidity stays low tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Highs return to the mid-80s. We'll be live at the Wyandotte Street Art Fair for First at 4 and Local 4 News at 5 & 6. Stop by and say hello.

Humidity starts to return on Friday with warmer temperatures. But rain chances, paltry as they may be, show up over the weekend. A cold front moves in from the north, which will help provide some lift for a thunderstorm on Saturday. Most of us will stay dry, and even the spots that get wet won’t pick up a lot of water. Sunday is the better chance of scattered thunderstorms. Again, still not a lot of water. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat index readings in the upper 90s.

But Monday is the best shot of picking up some liquid gold. More of us will see thunderstorms, and they’ll provide more precipitation than what shows up over the weekend. Highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s.

Temperatures continue cooling a bit throughout next week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.