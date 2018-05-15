Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain continues Tuesday morning, causing flooding in some areas

DETROIT - Heavy rain is causing flooding as you head out and about on a Tuesday morning here in Metro Detroit.

Watch out for standing water in the neighborhoods, and check your basement before you head out as some areas have seen more than an inch of new rain this morning in a hurry.

Showers become lighter after 6 or 7 a.m., which mean the morning drive will be sloppy and slow at the very least. Showers will linger through the early afternoon before clearing the area and giving us a little bit of afternoon sunshine. Highs will head into the mid 70s after mostly 60s during the morning deluge and scattered showers. Again, a nicer afternoon and dry weather will stick around for a couple days.

Wednesday and Thursday forecast

Wednesday looks to be the brightest and possibly the warmest day of the week with sunshine and upper 70s to maybe low 80s. We will start with sun on Thursday, but clouds will begin to fill in through the afternoon and that may keep our highs from hitting 80 degrees. The longer we hang on to sunshine, the better the odds of another calm and warmer day.

Weekend forecast

Friday looks to be a close call here in Metro Detroit as a rain maker will be just off to our south. We'll have to see how the models handle this the next couple days. The showers look to be headed into very dry air and a drying northeast wind. Just keep that in the back of your mind if you're making plans, as showers may become part of your Friday afternoon and again late Saturday into Sunday.

