Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain on the way

DETROIT - That sunshine sure looked nice today and, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s (3 to 6 degrees Celsius), it felt nice, too!

Clouds will increase Thursday night, with rain developing after 11 p.m. near the state line, and working its way north from there. The only question about the forecast is if the temperature will be near freezing when that rain arrives. The answer is probably not for our South and Metro zones. North of there, however, it’ll be a closer call. But even if the temperature is at freezing when the rain arrives -- which means that the rain would freeze on contact with the surface, that’s creating freezing rain -- rising temperatures mean that it would only be a brief period of freezing rain, with little trouble after that.

Temperatures should fall into the 32- to 34-degree range (0 to 1 degree Celsius), before rising to near 36 degrees (2 degrees Celsius) by dawn. Wind will blow from a generally easterly direction, at only 2 to 5 mph.

Rain showers first thing Friday -- TGIF! -- morning will diminish for most of us, although areas north of the M-59 and I-69 corridors may hold onto a shower into the early afternoon. Highs should reach the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), with light and variable winds.

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:54 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

It will be mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

We’re going to call Saturday partly cloudy, as there will be a gradient from southeast to northwest across the area. Those of you in the far southeast will probably have more cloud cover, and even a slight shower chance, while those farther northwest will have more sunshine. The reason is simple: proximity to a storm system moving across the Ohio Valley toward the East Coast. Highs remain mild though, generally reaching the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

It will be partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

It will be partly cloudy on Sunday, a nice day, with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Next week

As mentioned yesterday, most of next week looks relatively mild, but we will trend significantly colder as we head into next weekend. Here’s a rundown for you:

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday as a cold front crosses the area dry without any precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day.

It will be mostly sunny both Tuesday and Wednesday -- great days to get that last-minute Christmas shopping done -- with highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday and closer to 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), on Wednesday.

The next weather system approaches on Thursday and, right now, it appears that it’ll bring a rain shower chance. Highs will be in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

It will be partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

At this point, chances for a White Christmas still look slim but, as long as we’re trending colder, there’s always a chance. Stay tuned!

