Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain picking up Sunday evening, night

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday, Motown!

It is the last full day of Summer 2019. It feels like summer, again, in the afternoon with scattered showers now and more numerous and heavier showers later. Autumn begins overnight.

Sunday afternoon is very warm, again, with temps near 85 degrees. There will be a few scattered showers and storms with the greater chance of more widespread rain reserved for the evening and nighttime hours.

Sunday evening will have heavier rain develop and move through the area. Temps in the upper 70s.

Sunset is at 7:31 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be soggy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the 60s, and drivers must use extreme caution on wet surfaces. In fact, rain will be heavy, at times, with many areas, includine western Wayne and Washtenaw Counties, receiving nearly an inch of rain or more. Closer to the I-69 corridor and generally north of M-59/Hall Road, 1 to 2 inches of rain may be possible.

There's a chance of ponding on roadways. Find alternate routes if you come across any standing water.

Fall begins with the equinox at 3:50 a.m. ET, Monday.

As and after the cold front passes through, showers are still possible Monday morning. Monday afternoon becomes sunnier with drier, much less humid air arriving. Daytime temps will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier, mild, dry and comfortable. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.