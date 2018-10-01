Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain showers kick off first week of October

DETROIT - Morning rain is mainly in our North Zone or areas north of M-59, where it’s coming down at a pretty good clip. We will see a few showers trying to sneak down into Metro Detroit but most of the action will stay north as a warm front moves south to north through the day today.

Highs will only hit the low-to-mid 60s under cloudy skies, and winds ENE 5-12 mph and rain chances become less and less this afternoon as we watch those heavier rain bands drifting north. More rain will move through here later tonight, however.

Tuesday forecast

The warm front retreats as a cool front from north to south bringing those showers back through Metro Detroit overnight and into your Tuesday. The bulk of the rain bands will be moving through during the morning hours, but a few showers are likely in the early afternoon hours before we start to break the showers apart and see a few hints of blue skies. But don’t expect too much sun, as highs take off into the low or even mid 70s with winds WSW 5-12 mph.

Rest of the week forecast

Wednesday looks like the driest day of the week as we see partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. We may see a few areas closer to 80 degrees with enough afternoon sunshine, and we don’t expect a ton of sun.

More showers move back in early Thursday, and we will have rain and thunder chances during the morning hours Thursday as highs hit the mid 70s again. More showers are likely Friday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



