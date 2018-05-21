Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms possible through Monday evening

DETROIT - We're off to a dry start on our Monday morning, and many of us will have partial sunshine for the drive into work.

It looks as if we'll stay dry through the lunch hour, then scattered showers develop during the afternoon, with coverage increasing as we get into the evening hours when a thunderstorm is even possible.

It'll be another cool day, with highs only in the low to mid 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) south, and even cooler north (and near Lakes Huron, St. Clair and Erie due to the east wind at 8 to 13 mph).

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), and a light and variable wind.

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday could start with a few scattered, light showers, but those should end in the morning and we'll just be mostly cloudy for the balance of the day. Highs rebounding into the low to mid 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Tuesday night, with some light fog possible. Lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Rest of the week forecast

We get into a nice, summery stretch of weather for the mid-to-late week period, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Wednesday through Friday. Highs will approach 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) Wednesday and Thursday, and get into the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius) by Friday.

Holiday weekend forecast

Our Memorial Day weekend won't be perfect, but we've also seen much worse. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm, with the humidity increasing as well. The heat and humidity means that afternoon thunderstorms should pop up, but everybody won't necessarily get one. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

There's a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, but not necessarily a completely rained out day -- stay tuned on this, as we'll try to fine tune the timing as the week progresses. Highs will remain warm in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Memorial Day itself looks mostly sunny with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius). It had better be a nice day, as I'll once again co-emcee the Farmington Memorial Day Parade, coming up Grand River Avenue between Orchard Lake and Farmington Roads starting at 10 a.m. You know that it can't rain on a meteorologist emceeing a parade, right? We'll put that theory to the test once again this year.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday also look mostly sunny and warm, in case you're taking some extra time off after the holiday.

