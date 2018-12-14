Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain to be replaced by fog

DETROIT - We've ditched the rain but will be fighting fog.

Expect visibility below 1 mile at times Friday night, mainly in parts of our North and West Zones. Temperatures, on the other hand, soared to 50 degrees at Metro Airport this afternoon, thanks to some late breaks in the clouds. Expect mostly cloudy skies with fog lingering through the night. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s.

We're still counting on a dry weekend. Saturday will bring more clouds than sun, but temperatures will still finish above normal in the low-to-mid 40s. There will be quite a bit of rain just south of the state line. It's not out of the question that we'll see a shower sneak into our South Zone late Saturday night, but the overwhelming majority of us won't get wet.

On Sunday, expect fewer clouds with highs in the low 40s.

Temps dip a bit early next week, but the stretch is mainly dry. Check out the midweek rebound in our 10-Day Forecast.

