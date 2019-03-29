Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain today, into weekend

DETROIT - Happy Friday, Motown!

After warm sunshine yesterday, chilly rain is on the menu for today. It remains chilly and a little wet, even a little snowy, this weekend.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Friday morning will be chilly and a bit wet. Temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s. Students will need their jackets and coats to stay warm at the bus stop and for early morning recess. Spotty sprinkles and light rain are possible. Drivers must be careful on the roads while going to work.

Cool with clouds Friday afternoon

Friday afternoon overcast and cool. Clouds will keep temperatures in the middle and upper 40s.

More rain, some snow Friday night

A reinforcing cold front range for wetness Friday night. Overnight lows will be in the middle 30s. You can expect snow showers by dawn in neighborhoods north of 8 mile. No heavy accumulation is expected.

Saturday will be wet and slippery in the morning. It will be chilly with some rain in the afternoon. It will be a great day for indoor activities. Highs will only be near 40°F.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mostly sunny and still chilly. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.