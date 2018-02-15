Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain will reign

As expected, rain moved into the metro area this afternoon, with the majority of it falling south of 8 Mile. Rain chances end overnight after a cold front – the front edge of a colder air mass - crosses the area.

Temperatures will remain above freezing while the rain falls, but the Local4Casters are concerned about standing water and damp pavement suddenly becoming icy late tonight as the temperature quickly drops below freezing. Be especially careful late tonight: one moment you’re driving on wet pavement, and the next moment you’re driving on ice as the temperature drops. Southwest wind this afternoon will shift to the northwest at 7 to 12 mph tonight after the front comes through.

Any morning clouds on Friday will diminish, and we should be mostly sunny for the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to rise from our morning lows, and will probably barely reach freezing (0 degrees Celsius), although the afternoon sunshine will cause more melting at this temperature, which means more refreezing into ice Friday evening. Northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:28 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 6:07 p.m.

Mostly clear and much colder Friday night, with lows in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Saturday, although you’ll notice an increase in cloud cover mid-to-late afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

There’s a chance for some light snow Saturday evening / night but, right now, it doesn’t look to be impactful. Lows in the mid 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday, with highs back up to near 40 degrees.

Note for those traveling to New England this weekend:

A sneaky winter storm is going to drop some snow onto the Philly / New York / Boston corridor Saturday night. The snow could get heavy at times, so be aware of this if you’ll be there and have plans Saturday night / early Sunday. Here are some maps to show you the timing:

Next week's forecast

We have some potential weather trouble developing early next week.

Today’s computer models continue yesterday’s trend of bringing some heavy rainfall up our way. The rain will develop Monday and won’t end until late Tuesday night. Although it’s too early to pin this down, preliminary indications are that we could see one-to-two inches of rain across at least part of our area.

Remember that the ground is frozen, and this means that all of that water won’t soak into the ground…it’ll have to run off somewhere. In fact, the heavy rain will only be exacerbated by additional water from melting snow. Hopefully storm drains on your streets are clear…you may want to check them out this weekend when the weather is nice and clear any snow or debris from them. We’ll really need those storm drains. Temperatures will soar back to near 50 degrees (9-10 degrees Celsius) on Monday, and likely get into the low to mid 50s (11-12 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.