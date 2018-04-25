Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rainy morning, warming with sun later

DETROIT - A wet start to your Wednesday with most of the heavier, steadier showers moving east leaving low clouds, fog, and drizzle through the morning drive.

So, plan for extra times and be careful. Conditions will improve west to east later this morning with the passage of a cold front but we won’t see a ton of sunshine through the first half of the day. Low clouds will break mid morning as the winds pick up NW 7-17 Gusting to 25-30 mph at times.

Skies do become partly sunny to partly cloudy through the mid or late afternoon and while most of us stay in the mid to upper 50s, we may see a few 60s if we tap some sun early enough.

Thursday forecast

Thursday looks nice and bright with sunshine helping Metro Detroit get back into the low 60s. Friday and Saturday are a bit questionable with a couple of week disturbances passing through.

It looks like a light shower chance arrives mid morning and then mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with light winds.

Weekend forecast

Friday night into Saturday morning will be wet in spots as well with a few light showers lingering into Saturday morning. Clouds will stick around for part of Saturday and we may not get out of the 50s.

Sunday looks to be the better of the weekend days ahead here in Metro Detroit. We will see plenty of sun and highs near 60 degrees or slightly warmer. And get ready for 70s and sun Monday and Tuesday before another chance for showers Wednesday.

