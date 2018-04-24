Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rainy night ahead

DETROIT - The rain was a little slow in materializing today -- we had just some scattered, very light showers earlier in the day, followed by a dry middle part of the day that even featured some stealth sunshine.

But as expected, radar this afternoon (which you can see for yourself on the free Local4Casters weather app), shows rain approaching from the southeast, and this trend will continue into the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures will fall slowly into the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) by morning. East to northwest wind at 4 to 9 mph.

Wednesday forecast

We may start our Wednesday with some scattered light showers, but any lingering rain should end during the morning, with some sunshine developing after that (more sun to the south, less to the north). Highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 6:37 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 8:26 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Thursday forecast

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear and not as cold Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Friday starts with some sunshine, than an approaching weak cold front brings some scattered showers into the area by afternoon. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Partly cloudy and breezy on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Clear skies Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will be a "sun day," with clear, blue skies and very light (or no ) wind…you won’t have much luck trying to fly a kite. It will be a spectacular early spring weekend day, with highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Next week's warmup!

As we discussed yesterday, another big warmup is coming our way, with highs on Monday nearing 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), under mostly sunny skies.

Mostly sunny and becoming breezy on Tuesday. But those breezes will blow from the southwest, and push even warmer air up our way. Right now, it appears that highs could reach the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with a possible shower or thunderstorm -- there is great uncertainty about this right now, so stay tuned. Highs remain warm, in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

There’s a better shower chance on Thursday, with highs cooling off into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

