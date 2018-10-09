Metro Detroit weather forecast: Record heat, severe storms and patchy frost

DETROIT - Record heat, severe storms and patchy frost, all in our forecast before the weekend!

We tied today's record high of 86 from 1949. Temperatures will stay unseasonably mild through the night under mostly clear skies.

In fact, lows will be above our normal highs, in the mid-to-upper 60s. This will also be our record high minimum temperature, warmer than the 66 degree finish back in 1879!

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered during Wednesday evening and more numerous toward midnight.

About half of the area is in a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which is the lowest of five categories. A damaging wind gust is possible but a tornado isn’t out of the question.

Thursday morning temperatures start in the low-to-mid 60s, but will continue falling into the 50s and stay there through the drive home.

Thursday and Friday night, there is a potential for frost with lows in the 30s area wide. Keep checking with us on this because these numbers may change.

And today's 80s aren't coming back. Check out the persistent chill in our 10 Day Forecast.

