Metro Detroit weather forecast: Saturday clouds with mainly morning showers

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

Morning will be the wettest portion of Saturday. It goes from cool to mild. A little more rain returns Sunday. After all this, it becomes much warmer Monday and Tuesday.

Saturday morning will have leftover showers before dawn that gradually become more scattered by breakfast and lunch. Families and friends going to Saturday in the Park in Westland, Heroes on Hines in Plymouth or the Renaissance Festival in Holly will need slickers and umbrellas to stay dry. Jackets and sweatshirts will be needed to stay warm with temps in the low and mid 60s.

Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a much lower chance of rain. Overcast skies keep temps in the upper 60s most of the afternoon. Any sunshine will pop temps to 70 degrees or a bit more. Roads will be drier for drivers going to and from the noon Michigan State football game against Indiana in east Lansing and the 3:30 p.m. ET Michigan homecoming game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool with temps in the 60s.

Sunset is at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. The rain will not completely wash out tailgating events before the 1 p.m. ET Lions game against the Kansas City chiefs or other events. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Much warmer air arrives Monday and Tuesday. Monday is Rosh Hashanah. Sunset is at 7:17 p.m. ET. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Afternoon temps reach the middle 80s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and hotter than average, too. Daytime temps return to the mid 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.