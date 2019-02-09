Metro Detroit weather forecast: Saturday will be sunny and very cold

DETROIT - Happy Saturday, Motown! This a a great day to shop during the last Saturday before Valentine's Day. It will be cold with sunshine. Snow showers return, Sunday.

Saturday morning will be frigid. Temperatures start in the single digits. Families need to cover up and use their car heaters with wind chills below zero before breakfast and during trips to and from services and activities.

Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m. ET.

Layers under winter coats along with hats, scarves and gloves will still be needed during lunchtime and Saturday afternoon. Temperatures rise through the teens only to the low and mid 20s with wind chills remaining in the single digits and teens. Skies will be mostly sunny. Remember your sunglasses while strolling through Campus Martius in downtown Detroit for the Quicken Loans Winter Blast.

Sunset is at 5:58 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be very cold with temps near 20 degrees. Skies will be fair with wind chills near 10 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and more frigid again. Overnight lows will be in the low teens. Wind chills will be near zero degrees.

Snow arrives Sunday afternoon with more cold weather. Highs will be in the upper 20s. By the end of Sunday night, most neighborhoods will receive 1 to 2 inches of new snow. Areas south of 8 Mile and near the Ohio border have a greater chance of 2 inches. Isolated spots south of I-94 will receive 3 inches. Communities north of 8 Mile will get a trace to 2 inches.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly. Daytime temperatures reach the low 30s.

More slippery weather returns Tuesday with snow and ice then rain. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

