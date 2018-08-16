Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered, brief rain showers Thursday

DETROIT - Rain and scattered thundershowers are trying to move in Thursday morning but it is still a battle against dry air.

Expect scattered, light showers this morning as 4 Live Radar shows heavier batches of rain are staying south and east of Metro Detroit. Temps are in the 60s to low 70s as you head out, and due to clouds and more rain chances we may stay in the 70s most of the day.

The target high is about 80 degrees but it will be very soupy today always feeling warmer even without the sun. Heavier and more widespread rain this afternoon could bring some brief downpours and lightning for many of us, while some will struggle to get much wet weather.

Unfortunately, this is not the big soaker we were hoping for as most of the heavy rains stay south and east.

Showers possible Friday

Scattered, light showers are possible again Friday as models show most of the activity late morning through the afternoon will be along and south of I-94. This is not definite, but several models indicate more rain for our Metro and South Zones Friday before we clear for the weekend. Again, we won't look for a ton of wet weather for the grass and garden, but there will be some spotty showers.

Clear weekend

We should clear out beautifully for the weekend with sun and low to mid 80s. It won't likely be wall to wall sunshine all weekend as models hint at some showers in Northern Lower Michigan late Saturday and some of the clouds debris will drift our way. But it will be a dry weekend with nothing more than a few isolated shower chances.

