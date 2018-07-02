Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered rain showers Monday afternoon

DETROIT - A weak cold front is moving through Metro Detroit right during the lunch hour, but it is hardly making a difference in our temps.

The front may force a few showers to form through 2-3 p.m. very scattered in nature. We may get a few local soakers while most of us are high and dry. Highs will still be near 90 degrees and we haven't shaken the humidity yet.

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday looks very, very summer like and nice with lows near 70 degrees and highs again near 90. It will be warm and muggy with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and no threat for showers which stay south of us all day.

Wednesday forecast

We do have a chance for scattered rain and thunder on the 4th of July, Wednesday. These showers should be late, late afternoon or evening so keep an eye on the Local4Casters App and the radar as you get through your BBQs and parties.

Eyes to the skies late as we enjoy yet another 90 degree steam bath.

Thursday forecast

The shower chance intensify into early Thursday and we may hang onto those showers for the first half of the day or longer.

This is from a stronger cold front which will break our heat wave. But Thursday still looks very warm and unstable as the cooler air arrives Friday and the weekend ahead.

