Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered showers Saturday for GM River Days

DETROIT - A bit cooler than average with some wet weather for Motown's GM River Days weekend. Fortunately, no wash-out Saturday and Sunday, and sunshine and fair skies emerge on the day and night of the Ford Fireworks.

Saturday morning will be cool and cloudy. Temperatures start in the 60s and some scattered light rain will keep some streets wet. Farmers and gardeners will be happy about some of Mother Nature's liquid sunshine for their crops and plants. Lawns will like it, too. Families just need to be careful driving on wet roads.

Sunrise is at 5:58 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle and upper 70s with plenty of cloud-cover. Periods of dryness will exists, so people can still have a great time at GM River Days in downtown Detroit along the Detroit River.

Saturday evening has a chance of scattered rain. Thunderstorms will be scattered, too. Temps will be in the low 70s. Drivers must still stay on their toes.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cool. The possibility of scattered showers and storms still exists. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday forecast

The area of low pressure responsible for the unstable air and wet weather will still hang around Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely in the morning. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

Monday Ford Fireworks forecast

Sunshine returns, big time, Monday. Daytime temps will reach the upper 70s. Say "Hello" to a great night for fireworks. Motown weather helps the Ford Fireworks begin on time. Evening temps will be in the low 70s, then upper 60s.

Rest of next week's forecast

The heat increases the rest of next week. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny, and more muggy, Wednesday, with afternoon temps in the mid 80s and a chance of showers and storms. Thursday and Friday will have sunshine with highs near 90 degrees.

BEACH AND BOATING FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind: E 8-14 kts.; Waves: 1-3 ft.; Water Temp: 70 deg. F

Saturday Night: Wind: E 4-9 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.; Water Temp: 70 deg. F

Sunday: Wind: N 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 70 deg. F

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind: E 8-14 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 64 deg. F

Saturday Night: Wind: E 4-9 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 64 deg. F

Sunday: Wind: N 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 64 deg. F

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind: E 8-14 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.; Water Temp: 59 deg. F

Saturday Night: Wind: E 4-9 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.; Water Temp: 59 deg. F

Sunday: Wind: N 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.; Water Temp: 59 deg. F

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Showers, thunderstorms, cool to mild. Highs near 70.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, storms. Chilly. Lows in the low, mid 50s.

Sunday: Morning showers, then partly sunny and mild. High in low 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Fair, chilly. Low in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, mild. High in the low 70s.

