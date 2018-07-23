Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered showers to start your work week

DETROIT - Mostly cloudy skies this morning with temps in the low to mid 60s, although a few of our suburbs may quickly dip into the upper 50s as you head out the door.

Clouds will continue to pour in today as the system that brought us rain over the weekend isn’t quite done with us. We will see a few scattered showers, especially this afternoon, but most of us will stay mostly cloudy and mostly dry today. It looks like our North Zone has the best shower chances this morning and later on, but we all have a shot at a shower or two today.

Highs will stay in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with a few break in the clouds and enough humidity to make it feel a few degrees warmer. Winds are light SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday forecast

We have a better shot at showers tomorrow, as this stubborn system will finally get squeezed of its moisture over Metro Detroit before it exits. Look for spotty showers with a few heavier rain and/or thundershowers during the afternoon hours as highs try to hit the low to mid 80s. With enough cloud cover and showers, many may not get out of the 70s. But there will be a few breaks and quick heating with humidity making it feel like mid 80s at times. But showers will cool you off as any sky breaks will not last long.

Rest of the week forecast

Wednesday looks to be a warm and bright day around Metro Detroit with highs in the low to mid 80s and a nice mix of sun and clouds. As temps warm up, we cannot rule out a few isolated showers, but most of us will likely not see any activity.

A cool front comes through Thursday and models haven’t agreed on whether it will be wet or dry. Right now, it looks to be mostly dry with temps in the low to maybe mid 80s before the front blows through. It should set us up for comfortable 70s Friday and Saturday. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



