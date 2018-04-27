Metro Detroit weather forecast: Seriously, it's going to be like 80 degrees next week

DETROIT - Remember when we got hit by an ice storm in April?

Forget about it!

It's time to welcome 80-degree weather in May! Meteorologist Brandon Roux shared the news Thursday morning.

Here's his forecast:

We’ll wake up to gray skies Saturday morning with rain showers moving east by 7 or 8 a.m. It’s going to be a cool Saturday with breezy conditions and many of you will likely be out at ballparks and soccer fields early. So, make sure you’re bundled for wind chills in the low to mid 30s early tomorrow.

Clouds give way to partly sunny skies through the mid morning and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s will only warm into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Saturday around Metro Detroit. The breezes NNW 7-17 mph will gust over 20 mph at times making it feel chilly all day.

Sunday will, by far, be the better weekend day with plenty of sun and highs near 60 degrees again. And get ready for 60s to 70s and sun Monday and we may see a few 80s Tuesday through Thursday next week.

OK, time to hit the pool.

