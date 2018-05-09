Metro Detroit weather forecast: Severe storm risk this evening

DETROIT - A very nice and warm day ahead around Metro Detroit as we begin the day with clear skies and temps in the mid 40s to low and mid 50s.

Those clear skies will fill in with clouds through the afternoon from both the heating of the day and from a wave of wet weather to our west.

Highs should hit 80 degrees with winds S 10-20 mph pumping in warmer air ahead of storms later tonight.

It looks like the timeframe is after 8 p.m. this evening for scattered thunderstorms which could produce hail and damaging winds, so eyes on the skies and 4 Live Radar.

Marginal Risk for Severe Storms

We are under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms Wednesday evening.

Thursday forecast

Rain and isolated thunder will make for a slow commute Thursday as showers may hang on through the morning.

Once the showers clear, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and cooler temps falling from the 70s down into the 60s in the late afternoon with winds WNW 10-20 mph.

It’s going to cool down for a couple of days heading into the Mother’s Day Weekend.

Friday forecast

Friday is cool in the mid 50s with cloudy skies and only periodic breaks bringing partly sunny skies. Rain chances increase in the afternoon, but we could see showers moving in by late morning in spots.

The placement of the rain is still uncertain as some model data suggests it will be mostly north of M 59 through most of the day.

We’ll need a little more time to lock in the timing and placement for rain chances Friday. It will be cooler though and that lasts for part of the weekend.

Weekend forecast

We have more rain and thunder chances Saturday especially in the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Don’t cancel your plans yet, but it does look wet late Saturday and early Mother’s Day.

Mother's Day forecast

That means we should clear out for a very pleasant end to the weekend as we celebrate our moms. High Sunday stay in the mid to upper 60s.

