Metro Detroit weather forecast: Severe storms, strong winds threaten southeast Michigan overnight

DETROIT - After getting our nerves rattled last night, we have another severe storm threat tonight.

We’re focused particularly on the late evening, into the overnight; that's when we'll see the strongest storms. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather tonight. The primary threat will be from damaging winds. We expect them to begin in our South Zone around 10 p.m. then lift north. The strongest storms will be in our North Zone around midnight and the first half of the overnight. Lows tonight will end up in the lower 60s.

We'll dry out for the morning commute and stay dry for much of Friday. But high winds will move in with gusts up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory takes effect at 9 a.m. Friday morning and lasts through 7 p.m.

Thunderstorms return with a cold front in the afternoon. These won't be severe, but still could produce some heavy downpours. When combined with the high winds, speeds could approach 60 mph. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 70s before the front pushes through.

Most of the weekend will be dry as temperatures continue to cool down. Highs Saturday will reach the low 70s. Sunday, we’ll only get to the mid 60s. Plus rain returns in the second half of the day.

Next week will bring back a bit of this week’s warmth, but there are no record temperatures (high or low) in the 10 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.