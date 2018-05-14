Metro Detroit weather forecast: Severe weather risk for Monday

DETROIT - We are not out of the rainy woods yet here across Metro Detroit, with more wet weather moving in Monday.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible starting during or just after the morning commute. Some of these showers are capable of heavier downpours and lightning.

We have a risk for severe weather later today too, with areas south of I-94 or our South Zone having the biggest threat in the Slight Risk, which means a small handful of storms are capable or producing damaging winds and hail mainly this afternoon.

Areas between I-94 and M-59 are in a Marginal Risk this afternoon, or an isolated storm or two producing similar damage. Highs will hit the low and mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies most of the day and wins S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday forecast

Some areas of steadier, heavier rain are possible tonight and overnight around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario heading into Tuesday morning. Most of tomorrow should be dry after we get through some morning rain and thundershowers. Skies stay mostly cloudy and the winds shift WNW 5-10 mph keeping highs in the low and mid 70s.

Rest of the week forecast

Wednesday and Thursday will be the brightest days of the week, with sunshine and 70s to maybe low 80s both days. The higher numbers will depend on sky coverage. But expect very nice days in the middle of the week with more wet weather likely on Friday and Saturday ahead. Model data shows wet weather in the area to end the week, but no washouts expected.

