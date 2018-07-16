Metro Detroit weather forecast: Showers and storms ahead Monday afternoon

DETROIT - A very steamy start to your Monday will lead to some patchy fog around Metro Detroit, usually in the more rural areas becoming just hazy through the morning.

Temps are in the 60s to mid 70s as you head out, and we will get near 90 degrees once again. Showers and storms should start firing this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving across the Great Lakes mainly this afternoon and early evening. Some of these storms are capable of producing dangerous lightning and wind damage, so the Storm Prediction Center put SE Lower Michigan under a Marginal Risk, or weak risk for severe storms.

Eyes to the skies this afternoon if you are heading to the beach, pool, or out on the boat. The humidity will make temps feel like the mid 90s, but cooler air moves in tomorrow.

Tuesday forecast

It will be a much more pleasant day Tuesday around Metro Detroit, with highs almost ten degrees cooler and much lower humidity. We will have plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across our 4 Zones. More midweek sunshine for us on tap without the oppressive humidity.

Rest of the week forecast

Wednesday and Thursday are going to be very similar to Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s feeling very comfortable. Our next shot at showers is Friday afternoon and evening through Saturday. It’s a bit early to lock into, but looking ahead on the model data shows wet weather chances Friday and Saturday and dryer weather Sunday. But things may certainly change as we get closer so stay tuned. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



