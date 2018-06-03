Metro Detroit weather forecast: Showers arrive Sunday morning

DETROIT - Showers and a few thunderstorms arrive Sunday. Today will be the wettest day of the week. Better car wash days are ahead this week with warmer weather by the end of it.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temps start in the 50s with crisp conditions for early risers going out for a morning run or heading to early services. Showers arrive after breakfast time. The line of rain travels west to east. The first raindrops are felt in our West Zone and Lenawee County after 9 a.m. By lunchtime, the showers reach Detroit and much of Oakland County.

Sunday afternoon will be wet and mild. Highs will be near 75 degrees. Showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely in the early afternoon. By 4 p.m., the wet weather starts to leave. Baseball fans may need to pack their patience for any delay of the Tigers-Blue Jays game at Comerica Park; or stoppage.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temps fall to the 60s, and streets become drier.

Sunday night will be cool and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Next week forecast

Monday will be partly sunny and cooler than average again. Daytime temps in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but on and off, brief showers are possible. Afternoon temps near 75 degrees.

Wednesday and the rest of the week get warmer. Highs near 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Saturday will have max temps reach the low 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.