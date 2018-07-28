Metro Detroit weather forecast: Showers fading, cooler nights

DETROIT - It won't break the drought, but even a few raindrops are better than none.

Any showers out there this evening will be fading quickly. Lows will be even cooler tonight, with lows in the 50s.

A couple more pleasant days lie ahead for the weekend. Low humidity and more sun than clouds are on tap for Saturday. Highs will finish in the upper 70s tomorrow and right at 80 on Sunday.

Now about the rain… We can't say the weekend will be completely dry. But the chances are pretty slight, they’re a bit higher Sunday than Saturday. Many of us won't see a drop until next week.

Our best shot of rain in the forecast doesn't arrive until the middle of next week.

