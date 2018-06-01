Metro Detroit weather forecast: Showers, thunder approach behind cold front

DETROIT - The 4 Live Radar is tracking showers and some thunder behind a cold front. These will be around through the early evening.

Around the time when the rain wraps up, the humidity will take off and we'll enjoy a comfortably cool night. Lows are heading to the low and mid-50s.

Air conditioners can take a break this weekend. Saturday's highs will only reach the low 70s, which is actually below normal for early June. Plus, the humidity will stay low. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday, arriving in our West Zone by lunch and spreading through the area during the afternoon and early evening. It won't be good news for Grand Prix fans, unfortunately.

Even though humidity will increase, temperatures will only max out in the mid-70s, so it won’t be nearly as uncomfortable as the stretch we went through in late May.

The 80s will eventually come back, but not until late next week. Plus, we’ve got an extended dry stretch of weather that lasts into next weekend. Coming off our fifth wettest May on record, we might have to turn on the sprinklers to keep our lawns from getting crispy.

