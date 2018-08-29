Metro Detroit weather forecast: Showers, thunderstorms possible Wednesday

DETROIT - It was a rough night for our friends and family in parts of the North Zone where we had several reports of severe wind damage.

We have more shower chances today, but the risk for severe storms has gone way down. It will be warm and very muggy again today with a cold front getting ready to finally push through.

Morning lows are mainly in the 70s, and with the cloud cover expected today, highs will only hit the mid 80s later on. It will feel much warmer than than as winds blow WSW 7-15 mph gusting to near 20 mph at times, but no Heat Advisories today!

Scattered rain and thundershowers will move through between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday morning bringing some heavy downpours in a few spots. Another round mid afternoon with the passage of the cold front causing a few showers and storms that could produce some gusty winds of 40 mph or stronger. Again, no severe weather today and we do encourage you to keep an eye to the skies as we enjoy one last soupy summer day.

Cooler Thursday morning

The cooler air pours in overnight after the cold front and we should wake up in the 50s and low 60s early Thursday. The winds will shift NE 5-12 mph and that wind will drag some lake enhanced clouds from Lake Huron and cooler air.

Highs will stick in the mid 70s with much lower humidity and a few spotty showers in the North Zone and into Southern Ontario from those winds off of the big lakes. Otherwise, we'll see a nice mix of sun and clouds and most of us won't see any rain tomorrow as we enjoy a much more comfortable day.

Weekend forecast

Friday is the start of the Ford Arts, Beats, and Eats and it looks spectacular. The Holiday Weekend starts with sun Friday and temps in the upper 50s as you head out early, ending the day with upper 70s and a few spots hitting 80 degrees. We do have shower chances Saturday afternoon as we start warming again back into the 80s.

Scattered Saturday afternoon showers into the evening so keep an eye on radar with the Local4Casters app.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy but mostly dry, and new model data hints at a few afternoon Labor Day showers. Stay tuned!

