Metro Detroit weather forecast: Slight risk for severe weather today

DETROIT - The heat, humidity, and cloud cover will all be heading up on your "Finally" Friday.

Rain chances will be very spotty or scattered during the late morning and early afternoon. But wet weather will come heavier late afternoon and through the evening, which means your evening drive may be slow and a bit dangerous.

And we have a pretty good chance at seeing strong to severe storms forming mid or late afternoon around Metro Detroit so keep an eye to the skies. Highs will get into the low or mid 80s with only partly sunny skies and winds S 10-20 mph.

Our air will become muggy and unstable making some afternoon storms capable of producing damaging wind and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Metro Detroit upgraded now to a slight risk for severe weather on Friday.

Heavier showers tonight and overnight which could lead to some flash flooding.

Weekend forecast

Saturday showers will come in waves and what could be some heavy waves at times. Temps may not get out of the 70s as a result of the rounds of soaking showers and cloud cover. The heavier showers look to be before 9am and then again in the mid afternoon. This slow moving storm will likely spin more moisture our way into early Sunday.

Sunday may start wet, especially in our Metro and South Zones, but we should see more dry weather than wet to end the weekend. Don’t expect much sun Sunday with highs near 80 degrees, staying muggy, and still a bit damp.

There’s a slight chance for showers Monday, although, models this morning track most of the wet weather just to our south and east -- stay tuned.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.