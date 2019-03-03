Metro Detroit weather forecast: Slippery Saturday with snow

DETROIT - It is meteorological spring and March's first weekend, but it looks and feels like winter. Two rounds of light snow are possible with another arctic blast next week.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and chilly with temps in the low 30s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and very cold, again. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Sunday will have clouds gather with a storm system traveling south of Detroit. Southeast Michigan will be on the northern fringe of the system with another chance of light snow. This time, unlike Saturday morning, areas south of 8 Mile have a better chance of receiving snowflakes. It becomes snowy after lunchtime with a new inch of snow more likely in Detroit, Ann Arbor southward.

Frigid air arrives Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the single digits to near 10 degrees each morning with wind chills near and below zero. Afternoon temps will be in the upper teens and low 20s. Snow is possible Tuesday.

Temps get closer to freezing Thursday and Friday with sunnier skies.

