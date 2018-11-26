Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snow returns in time for Monday morning commute

DETROIT - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac Counties from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw Counties from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, Monday.

What a welcome to the work week by Mother Nature! The Motown area will experience rain then snow with nasty, sloppy, messy conditions during the heart of Monday morning's rush hours. A few to several inches of snow are expected.

Rain arrives closer to midnight Sunday night and during the first couple of hours of Monday morning. Temperatures remain above freezing; in the middle and upper 30s north of 8 Mile Road and in the low 40s south of 8 Mile Road.

Overnight temps fall to the low 30s.

Rain changes to snow between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. ET. Areas with colder air (north of 8 Mile) will experience the conversion first. Detroit and the rest of Southeast Michigan will see raindrops turn to snowflakes later, but the entire region will become snowy as residents and families wake up before dawn, Monday.

The steadiest, heaviest snow will occur between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. ET, Monday.

Any driver (individual or family) must use extreme caution on the roads. Sunrise is at 7:37 a.m. ET. As the day gets brighter, roads get wetter, then slushier and then snowier. Visibility will be greatly reduced with wind speeds increasing to 15 or 20 mph or faster.

Snow Totals Forecast

By the end of lunchtime and before Monday afternoon's commute, here's how much snow will have fallen:

South of I-94 (Lenawee and Monroe Cos. and Downriver communities in Wayne Co.) will receive 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Detroit, the rest of Wayne Co., Washtenaw Co. and southern Oakland and southern Macomb Cos. (just north of 8 Mile Road) will receive 2 to 4 inches of snow.

St. Clair Co. will receive 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Southern Livingston Co. and neighborhoods closer to M-59/Hall Road (central Oakland Co. and central Macomb Co.) will receive 4 to 5 inches of snow; isolated spots of 6 inches.

Southern Livingston County, North of M-59/Hall Road (northern Oakland Co. and northern Macomb Co.), Genesee Co., Lapeer Co., and Sanilac Co. will receive 5 to 8 inches of snow.

Rest of the Week

Tuesday will have scattered flurries. It will be mostly cloudy. It remains colder with temperatures only in the low 30s; around freezing.

Wednesday will be sunny here but remain very cold. Lows in the morning will be in the 20s. Highs in the afternoon will be in the low 30s.

Temperatures rebound only slightly on Thursday and Friday with more sunshine. Daytime temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.

