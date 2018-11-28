Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snow, wintry mix possible Thursday

DETROIT - A few snowflakes are falling mainly in our West Zone, but these flakes flying off of Lake Michigan will diminish and we are left with cloudy and cool conditions today.

We are waking to temps in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens as you head out. We will see mostly cloudy skies and winds W 10-17 mph, so our highs in the mid 30s will still feel like 20s.

Snow, wintry mix possible Thursday

Thursday will start dry and cool with temps in the low and mid 20s and lighter winds. A few light snow showers are possible in the mid afternoon, and then it should be warm enough for a wintry mix through the late afternoon and evening.

This will be a bit tricky with the best case scenario being all rain through tomorrow's evening commute, but we may have slick snow or freezing rain late tomorrow too as highs will be in the low to mid 30s and winds SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Friday forecast

Rain chances are possible Friday afternoon and evening but those chances seem pretty weak and it will stay mostly cloudy in the upper 30s to low 40s.

But get ready for a Saturday soaker as a decent storm approaches from the south southwest and this should be all rain all afternoon and evening.

Rain showers taper off Sunday morning but may fire up as a wintry mix in the later afternoon. We are looking to hit weekend highs in the mid 40s both days. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

