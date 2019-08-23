Metro Detroit weather forecast: Spectacular weather continues into weekend

DETROIT - The weather in Metro Detroit on Friday feels a little more like early fall.

This is some pretty spectacular weather we hope you all get to enjoy. The one exception is in the Thumb, or parts of our North Zone, as winds NNE 5-15 will drag more clouds over that area and might produce a light shower or two Friday afternoon.

Don't worry about the rain -- it will be spotty and very light. The rest of us will enjoy a nice sun and cloud balance with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.

Saturday

Saturday morning will once again be comfortably cool in the 50s, so keep the windows open and the air conditioning off as much as you feel comfortable doing so over the weekend.

Our dry air will stick around Saturday, with a few morning clouds and then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

It will be a very pleasant evening to go for an outdoor dinner or relax on the patio.

Sunday

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but a few degrees warmer after a pleasant morning in the 50s.

Some areas in Southeast Michigan and Southern Ontario might hit 80 degrees Sunday.

Next week

Our weather will change Monday, especially late in the day, as clouds fill the sky through the afternoon. That will likely lead to rain in the evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.

Weather models suggest we could get a decent pouring of always-needed summer rain during that timeframe, as we see slightly warmer and muggier weather to start the workweek.

