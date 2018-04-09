Metro Detroit weather forecast: Spring is finally on the horizon

Our stretch of cold, wintry early spring weather continues…but there is light at the end of the tunnel!

First, though, we need to deal with this afternoon’s and evening’s snow showers. A few heavier snow bands may develop within the overall pattern of scattered snow, and these will come up on you quickly if you’re on the freeway. So be aware of the weather around you, and check the radar page on the free Local4Casters app before you head out.

The snow showers will end after midnight, with partial clearing after that. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). Wind will be light and variable.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, and you’ll notice the temperatures (finally) inching upward as highs reach the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:01 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 8:09 p.m.

Becoming mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy and warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with rain developing later at night ahead of an approaching warm front. Lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely to start the day on Thursday, then becoming partly sunny as the warm front lifts northward and takes the rain with it. Temperatures in the warm sector will race into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). It’ll also become a windy day.

Increasing clouds Thursday night, with a possible shower, late. Lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday with a possible shower. Highs in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend

Saturday’s weather is tricky this far out, because a warm front will stretch across the southern part of the state, and it’s impossible to determine its exact placement right now. North of that front, it’ll be a rainy day with temps in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius). South of that front, there will be less rain…perhaps even partial sun…and highs in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius), and possibly even warmer than that.

Rain appears likely on Sunday, and it’ll be cooler, with highs in the low 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) for all of us.

Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week

This is Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week, and today we need to review something that still confuses a LOT of people: the difference between a Severe Thunderstorms or Tornado WATCH, and WARNING. While some of you are very weather savvy and consider this elementary, trust us when we say that many people truly don’t know the difference. A WATCH means “watch out:” conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and/or tornadoes. It does not necessarily mean that this weather is happening now. Rather, in most instances, this gives you advance notice so you can prepare in case dangerous weather develops and affects your location later on. Most WATCHES are issued at least an hour or two before the weather is expected to arrive and, in some cases, several hours. On occasion, though, conditions are developing rapidly and a WATCH is issued within an hour of the storms moving in.

A Severe Thunderstorm WARNING means that a severe storm has developed and is going to affect your location. This weather is happening NOW, and you need to head indoors to shelter immediately. A Tornado WARNING means that a severe thunderstorm with a tornado or funnel cloud has been sighted, OR a severe thunderstorm with strong rotation that MIGHT develop a tornado has been detected on radar. This is an especially dangerous situation, and you need to head to your tornado shelter without delay. If you have a basement, go there and stay away from windows. Sheltering under a table, or in a small closet down there is even better. If you don’t have a basement, then seek shelter in a small room (closet, pantry, bathroom) in the middle of the lowest floor, meaning that it is not on an exterior wall and does not have windows. These offer excellent protection from a tornado if you don’t have a basement. Remember that most people injured or killed by tornadoes are not picked up and thrown somewhere by the twister. Rather, they are hit by flying debris. So putting as many walls between you and the tornado is the best chance to emerge unhurt if your house suffers a direct hit.

If you live in a mobile home, you should have an emergency plan in place to go to a sturdy shelter if a tornado threatens, as your mobile home offers no protection from the strong rotating winds and large flying debris associated with violent tornadoes.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.