Metro Detroit weather forecast: Spring returns...for now

DETROIT - A great looking day ahead here in Metro Detroit, with all signs of spring staying around for a few days.

We have morning temps in the comfortable 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We'll see plenty of sun on your Monday, but temps will struggle a little bit compared to the summer heat we had here last week. Afternoon highs will hit the low to mid 70s this afternoon, with breezy and gusty winds WNW 10-20 mph gusting close to 30 mph at times.

Tuesday forecast

Rain showers move in late tonight and overnight. Showers are well timed around or just after midnight, and likely gone by drive time Tuesday morning. We should prepare, though, for some wet roads tomorrow morning during the commute, as early morning rain clears leaving partly sunny skies tomorrow and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and still a bit breezy NW 7-17 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday forecast

Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry, although we cannot rule out showers late Thursday. Highs will be near 70 degrees or slightly warmer Wednesday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Most model data keeps us dry on Thursday, so that's what we are following now with highs closer to 80 degrees and becoming a little more unstable.

Rest of the week forecast

Again, model data holds off the rain until Friday, and it looks like we'll be battling through showers both Friday and Saturday. Don't change your plans just yet, as things may change as we hit midweek and a better look at the end of the work week and the first part of your weekend. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

